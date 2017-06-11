Ulster SFC: McManus major dispatches Cavan 11 June 2017





Monaghan's Owen Duffy and Gerard Smith of Cavan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Monaghan's Owen Duffy and Gerard Smith of Cavan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Conor McManus netted in the 59th minute as Monaghan defeated neighbours Cavan by 1-15 to 0-15 at wet and windy Breffni Park.

The losers led nearly all the way but double All Star McManus’ trademark low drive to the net proved to be the defining score, although his side endured a real scare in the fourth minute of injury time when substitute Ryan Connolly thundered a shot off the post as Cavan came agonisingly close to salvaging a replay.

McManus finished the game with 1-4 to his credit, while Owen Duffy chipped in with four points and goalkeeper Rory Beggan scooped over three scores from placed balls. Malachy O’Rourke’s charges hit 15 wides, while the Breffni County managed just one score from play in the second half. Monaghan’s reward for silencing their noisy neighbours is an Ulster semi-final date with Down; the Qualifiers beckon for Cavan.

The sides were level on no fewer than six occasions during the course of a gruelling first half but injury-time points from James McEnroe and the uncharacteristically-quiet Gearoid McKiernan handed Mattie McGleenan’s men a two-point interval advantage, 0-9 to 0-7.

Cavan had the strong, swirling wind behind them before the break and kicked a few nice scores from distance to go in with a narrow advantage, with referee Paddy Neilan awarding some dubious frees at both ends of the pitch.

Three late changes to the Monaghan starting XV saw Dermot Malone, Owen Duffy and Kieran Duffy all parachuted into the visitors’ attack in favour of Shane Carey, Dessie Ward and Conor McCarthy, while the Breffni County lined up as per match programme.

The hosts opened the scoring on two minutes when Niall McDermott won and converted the softest of frees and the Farney County equalised seven minutes later when Owen Duffy justified his inclusion with a sensational strike from the most difficult of angles. The outstanding Cian Mackey swept over a terrific point at the other end to quickly re-establish Cavan’s lead.

Gerard Smith had a Cavan goal chance but was denied by a great Ryan Wylie diving block; McManus tied the scores up for the second time when curling over a free from the deck on ten minutes but midfielder Liam Buchanan had the freedom of Breffni Park to edge the hosts back ahead almost immediately.

The home team were given encouragement when McManus fluffed a free for the second time but the sides were level again on 15 minutes after Beggan came forward to nonchalantly spoon over a ‘45’. On 16 minutes, McDermott curled over a majestic free from the hands – again awarded for very little, with Colin Walshe penalised for putting pressure on Martin Reilly.

Mackey casually doubled the difference on 18 minutes after a McManus effort was contentiously waved wide. Padraig Faulkner brilliantly denied Monaghan a goal when he got his body in front of Owen Duffy’s thunderous drive but the visitors nevertheless got a point moments later when McManus opted to tap one over rather than going for goal.

When the out-of-sorts Jack McCarron went down weakly under pressure from Killian Clarke, McManus made no mistake from the accruing free to tie the scores up for the fourth time with 13 minutes left in the first half, 0-5 apiece. Completely unchallenged, centre back Conor Moynagh floated over a wonderful point to give the Blues the lead again but – after nine minutes without a score at either end – a sublime Beggan free from distance drew Monaghan level before McManus kicked them in front for the first time with a deft turn and finish on 33 minutes – 0-7 to 0-6.

McDermott bought another Cavan free on the stroke of half time, which Seanie Johnston dropped over the bar; seconds later wing back McEnroe lofted over the lead point; McKiernan registered Cavan’s third quickfire score late in the half to give the hosts a two-point cushion at the break.

Owen Duffy supplied the first score after the restart but Martin Reilly replied from a free after Drew Wylie was pulled up for holding off the ball. McCarron landed Monaghan’s ninth following a remarkable 90-metre Beggan kick-out. Six minutes into the second half, the lively Owen Duffy equalised via the inside of an upright with a shot from the right wing that almost dropped into the net, 0-10 each.

Another Johnston free restored Cavan’s lead yet again, a McDermott free made it 0-12 to 0-10 with 23 minutes remaining. Farney sub McCarthy announced his arrival from the bench with an immediate point and former All Star Walshe pointed to make it twelve each off his left foot as the Cavan defence stood off.

But Cavan had an uncanny ability to keep their noses in front and Johnston won and converted a free to edge them back ahead at the end of the third quarter. Home goalkeeper Raymond Galligan executed a sensational save to divert a McCarron shot that was headed for the postage stamp, but Beggan tapped over the resultant ‘45’ to make it 13 apiece heading into the last 15 minutes.

Mackey recovered from a strong Karl O’Connell hit to brilliantly put Cavan back in front but, eleven minutes from the end, McManus dodged past Moynagh and drilled a sensational low drive to the net to give the visitors a two-point lead for the first time: 1-13 to 0-14.

The powerful Owen Duffy punctuated a rapid Monaghan break with a lovely score to leave three between them with just eight minutes left to play and McCarthy added the insurance point after Galligan – lucky to be still on the field for appearing to strike McManus - had made a mess of the restart.

McManus and McCarthy ballooned late Monaghan frees and Johnston pulled back a pointed free at the other end in the first of four added minutes. Cavan thought they had won a late penalty but the referee instead awarded a free-out against substitute Ciaran Brady for overcarrying, much to the obvious relief of the visiting supporters.

And Monaghan’s luck was in right at the death when Connolly’s drive with the last kick of the match smashed back off the right post when it looked like the net was about to bulge.

Monaghan - R Beggan (0-3, 2'45, 1f); F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe (0-1), V Corey, N McAdam; K Hughes, K O’Connell; G Doogan, K Duffy, O Duffy (0-4); D Malone, J McCarron (0-1), C McManus (1-4, 0-2f). Subs: R McAnespie for G Doogan, C McCarthy (0-2) for D Malone, D Ward for K Duffy, D Mone for D Wylie, D Hughes for J McCarron, S Carey for O Duffy (BC).

Cavan - R Galligan; P Faulkner, K Clarke, N Murray; J McEnroe (0-1), C Moynagh (0-1), G Smith; L Buchanan (0-1), G McKiernan (0-1); C Mackey (0-3), C Madden, M Reilly (0-1f); N Clerkin, N McDermott (0-3f), S Johnston (0-4f). Subs: C Brady for C Madden, D McVeety for L Buchanan, R Connolly for N McDermott, J Dillon for N Clerkin, J McLoughlin for J McEnroe, C O’Reilly for N Murray.

Referee - P Neilan.