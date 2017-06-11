Munster JFC: Kerry make light work of Limerick 11 June 2017





It was all one way traffic in Cusack Park, Ennis today as Kerry finished with 20 points to spare over Limerick in the Munster JFC semi-final which was played as the curtain-raiser to the Kerry v Clare senior clash.



Limerick were first to trouble the scoreboard operator with two Kieran Daly points but that proved to be as good as it got for the Shannonsiders once Jeff O'Donoghue got Kerry off the mark.



The first-half finished with the Kingdom 0-13 to 0-4 to the good and the second-half followed a similar pattern.



Brendan O'Sullivan, who was at the centre of the recent failed drug test case, kicked two points for the Killian Spillane captained winners who now advance to a final clash with Cork which is scheduled for June 27th at a Cork venue.

Kerry - T Mac an tSaoir; E Kiely, J McGuire, P Kilkenny (0-2); J Walsh, M Foley, D O’Brien; R O Se (0-1), B O’Sullivan (0-2); P O’Connor (0-3), J O’Donoghue (0-3, 1'45), E O Conchuir (0-1); K Spillane (0-4), C Cox (0-6, 5f), T O Se (0-1). Subs: L Carey for B O’Sullivan, I Parker (0-2) for T O Se, D J Murphy for J McGuire, E Cronin (0-1) for J O’Donoghue, B Barrett for D O’Brien, D O Se for P O’Connor.

Limerick - J Brouder; M O’Keeffe, M O’Leary, J Bridgeman; C McSweeney, P Moran, S Sheahan; T Griffin (0-1), M Fitzgerald; J Bourke (0-2), S Murphy, J McGarry; E O Donnell, P De Brun, K Daly (0-3, 2f). Subs: J English for M Fitzgerald, C Berkery for S Murphy, R Flattery for M O’Leary, A Harnett for J McGarry, S Doherty for C McSweeney.

Referee - J Hannan.