Connacht U17: Tribesmen draw first blood 11 June 2017





Pearse Stadium, Salthill, the home of Galway GAA.

Galway have secured their place in this year's Connacht U-17 football final after getting the better of Mayo by 2-7 to 0-5 in today's Pearse Stadium curtain raiser.

Played in inclement conditions, the Jack Glynn captained outfit shaded a low scoring first-half by 0-4 to 0-3 but they seized the initiative two minutes after the resumption thanks to an Aidan Halloran goal.



Oisin McDonagh pounced for their second three pointer in the 47th minute to give his side a 2-5 to 0-4 advantage while Mayo's woes were compounded when Kuba Callaghan was shown a straight red card late on.

The team in maroon and white's reward is a final date with the winners of next weekend's second semi-final between Roscommon and Leitrim.