Ulster U17: Rampant Red Hands take provincial honours 11 June 2017





Darragh Canavan (pictured with Derry's Declan Cassidy and Sean McKeever) starred for Tyrone against Cavan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Darragh Canavan (pictured with Derry's Declan Cassidy and Sean McKeever) starred for Tyrone against Cavan.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Tyrone have been crowned the inaugural Ulster U-17 football champions following an emphatic 3-14 to 0-6 final victory over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park today.

Goals from Cormac Donaghy, Tomas Hoy and substitute Michael Conroy laid the foundations for the Red Hands' 17 point success.

Donaghy and Hoy raised green flags in the opening half to help establish a 2-5 to 0-3 interval lead for the visitors while Conroy applied the gloss to their performance three minutes from the end.

The convincing win completes a provincial league and championship double for Tyrone at this level.