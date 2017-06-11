Bonnar delighted to get over the line 11 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Carlow manager Colm Bonnar celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

James Doyle is the toast of Carlow hurling after his 4-1 haul against Antrim in yesterday's Christy Ring Cup decider and manager Colm Bonnar hailed his performance as 'exceptional'.

Bonnar and the Barrowsiders are looking forward to taking their place in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers following their 5-23 to 4-15 success over the Saffrons at Croke Park.

“I didn’t think James Doyle would come in with four goals, but well, he was exceptional,” the victorious manager commented to gaa.ie.

“We had Antrim on the rack once or twice and we just couldn’t put them away and fair play to Antrim they started a bit of a comeback in the second half as well they got a goal from the 21 and I was saying ‘here we go again.’

“I was nervous. I was nervous until maybe five minutes to go because just what Antrim have done over the past number of games.

“They just kept coming back and coming back and to be fair that’s great credit to them, but we knew that we would have to be seven or eight points ahead to actually get ourselves over the line.”