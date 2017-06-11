Criticism is 'irrelevant' to Shields 11 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Michael Shields celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork's Michael Shields says they have 'nothing to lose' ahead of a potential Munster SFC final date with Kerry.

Speaking to Newstalk after yesterday's dramatic one point win over Tipperary, the experienced defender also revealed that they won't be paying heed to any criticism that comes their way following an abject first-half display.

“It's irrelevant what the public think. We've no friends in the media anyway. We've not got too many friends in our own county.

“To be honest we don't care what people have to say out there. We concentrate on ourselves.”

Assuming Kerry justify favouritism against Clare today, the two arch rivals will renew acquaintances in the provincial decider.

“The most important thing today is that we won today and that we're in the Munster final. We've nothing to lose going into it,” the St Finbarr's clubman added.