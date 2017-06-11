Live: Sunday Match Tracker

11 June 2017

Ticket seller Conal Gallagher before the Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Cavan and Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

This afternoon, we bring you live coverage of football action from all four provinces.

We're into the second week of June and the games are coming thick and fast.

Already there has been some exciting fare in both codes and this afternoon could produce another few excellent games.

Lovers of the big ball code are in for a treat as we have no fewer than four games situated across the country.

So to keep on eye on all the action as it unfolds just click here.




Most Read Stories

When the going got tough, Chin got going

"It was a fierce battle right to the very end"

Live: Sunday Match Tracker

Kearns: Quinlivan injury was a huge blow

Ulster U17: Rampant Red Hands take provincial honours

Criticism is 'irrelevant' to Shields


Android app on Google Play