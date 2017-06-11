When the going got tough, Chin got going 11 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Lee Chin's catch and point will live long in the memory of those fortunate enough to have witnessed it in the flesh at Innovate Wexford Park yesterday.



The Model County were on the ropes after conceding two goals to Kilkenny but up stepped Chin in the 56th minute to steady the ship with a spectacular passage of play.

It was a defining moment in the game and perfectly illustrated the home side's never-say-die attitude.

“There's an element (of leadership) that's needed every day,” Wexford's man of the moment remarked to gaa.ie after they claimed the Cats' scalp for the first time in 13 years.

“Look it, today it was me and the next day it could be another guy.

“I knew when we got hit with a couple of goals it was going to take a certain moment to really get everyone going again. Luckily Mark Fanning pucked the ball down my way and I caught it and put it over the bar.

“Another day it could have been somebody else, there's a lot of leaders in this team.”