"It was a fierce battle right to the very end" 11 June 2017





Kilkenny's Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kilkenny's Brian Cody.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Brian Cody couldn't fault his Kilkenny players for effort in yesterday's Leinster SHC semi-final loss.

The Cats fell to Wexford for the first time in 13 years on a scoreline of 1-20 to 3-11 and Cody had no complaints at the final whistle.

“Well look, it was a fierce battle right to the very end,” he told gaa.ie.

"Our players kept battling, kept going, so there was nothing in it at the end of the game. They had the upper hand on the scoreboard and that was it.

“There is always positives, but at the end of the day, the result tends to outshone the positives immediately after the game because the result is everything. Of course there were some very good performances out there.”

Kilkenny will look to get the disappointment of this defeat out of their system when they enter the qualifiers.

“We are no longer taking part in the Leinster Championship, but we are in the All-Ireland Championship and that’s a big thing to play for.”