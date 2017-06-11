Kearns: Quinlivan injury was a huge blow 11 June 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.

Tipperary's woes following yesterday's one point Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Cork have been compounded by the news that Michael Quinlivan is set for a stint on the sidelines.

The 2016 All-Star was forced off the field in the 19th minute with angle ligaments damage and, afterwards, manager Liam Kearns highlighted his absence as one of the main reasons for their loss.

“It's bad ankle ligaments so we won't know until we appraise it,” he told Newstalk Sport.

“We were afraid it was a broken ankle so thanks be to God it doesn't look like a broken ankle. He's out for a number of weeks and I don't know if he'll make it for the qualifier or not but it's a huge blow because he was only just starting to get into the game.

“We were excellent in the first half. When you lose Michael Quinlivan, you're talking about a massive hit altogether. If you add in Evan Comerford (suspended) and all the other injuries, there's a huge amount of injuries there now.

“I'd give them (Cork) a lot of credit. They took chances in the second half and they came at us. They pushed up on the sweeper, they took over the middle third, they left an awful lot of space behind.

“I don't think they would have done that if Michael Quinlivan was there - that was crucial.

“Michael would also be a target for our kickouts. We were under pressure in the second half and he wasn't there. I think the Michael Quinlivan injury told in the end.

“They wouldn't have been pushing up on our sweeper if Mikey was still on the field. At the end of the day, you've to cope with the injuries.”