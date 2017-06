The excited Twitter reaction to Wexford's win over the Cats 10 June 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans. Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.

Wexford's hurling renaissance under Davy Fitzgerald gathered further pace tonight when the Model County recorded a first Leinster SHC victory over Kilkenny since 2004.

And it wasn't just Wexford fans and RTE Radio 1 co-commentator John Mullane who were excited about what they saw...

What a year Wexford are having, promotion to Division 1A and now beating Kilkenny for the second time this year. Delighted for them.#WexvKK — Michael Cooke (@MikeCooke92) June 10, 2017

Sun setting over Innovate Wexford Park and Slaneysiders still celebrate their victory over Kilkenny. pic.twitter.com/Xe6xVyqR6a — Alan Walsh (@Dingero) June 10, 2017

Such an honest performance by Wexford tonight.... I've a feeling it's going to be a fascinating summer in the hurling championship #gaa — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) June 10, 2017

Lee Chin a leader to the core. He was outstanding on and off the ball @OfficialWexGAA — Martin Kiely (@MartinKiely1) June 10, 2017

Some win for Wexford, fully deserved. Great to see a new team on the way up pic.twitter.com/odGx2SL3Ev — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) June 10, 2017

Davy Fitzgerald is an All Ireland winning manager with his own county but that could well rank as his biggest achievement. — Colm Keys (@KeysColm) June 10, 2017

Hmmm...a quiet night in #Wexford !

Savage performance from @OfficialWexGAA -Davy Fitzgerald brings something special pic.twitter.com/gFizoTdq6J — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) June 10, 2017

YES!! We win, 1-20 to 3-11, @InnovateCloud erupts, Davy's ban is over in 3 hours and it's the back door, the cat flap for KK! — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 10, 2017

Dancin' at the crossroads!! GO WEXFORD!!! — Graham Clifford (@GrahamJClifford) June 10, 2017

"The Wexicans are going bonkers! Dancing at the crossroads!'' Give John Mullane another All Star. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 10, 2017

That's a great win for Wexford! And now both of last year's finalists have been beaten. This could be a great championship #GAA — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 10, 2017

The Davy Factor! Some man to get performances out of his teams — Seánie Tobin (@Tellytobin) June 10, 2017

Davy's box for the day - complete with one-way glass so he can see out, but nobody can see how calm he is inside!Wexford v Kilkenny #GAA pic.twitter.com/E94o5VbW4O — Gordon Manning (@Gordon_Manning) June 10, 2017