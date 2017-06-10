Leinster SHC: Cats chinned by magnificent Model 10 June 2017





Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Walter Walsh with Lee Chin of Wexford Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Walter Walsh with Lee Chin of Wexford

There were wild celebrations in Wexford Park tonight, where the Model County have beaten Kilkenny by 1-20 to 3-11 in an enthralling provincial semi-final.

Substitute David Redmond’s goal from an acute angle three minutes into the second half proved to be the Wexford winner but Man of the Match Lee Chin (0-6) was immense for the victors as they deservedly beat their neighbours in the championship for the first time in 13 years to advance to their first Leinster final since 2008.

With 18,467 spectators watching a full-blooded, robust, uncompromising encounter, the holders never got going, amassing nine wides before the break and registering a solitary score from play during the opening half-hour. Colin Fennelly was extremely dangerous for Brian Cody’s men and he bagged one goal as well as winning two penalties, both of which were clincially finished to the net by TJ Reid (2-7).

But, with their suspended manager Davy Fitzgerald watching the game from behind surveillance glass in a custom-built box in the stand, the hosts were too hungry, too astute, too strong, too good.

Strong wind behind them, Wexford bossed the first half and were full value for their four-point interval lead, 0-12 to 1-5. The Cats had started as selected in the match programme, while Willie Devereux and Jack Guiney replaced Eanna Martin and Redmond in the nominated Wexford starting team.

The holders got a perfect start when Reid drilled a penalty to the corner of the Clonard End net in the second minute following a foul on the dangerous Fennelly and it took the Model County seven minutes to notch their first point courtesy of impressive wing back Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

Liam Ryan and Lee Chin (free) brought the hosts level and Guiney edged them in front on twelve minutes before Jack O’Connor doubled the underdogs’ advantage - five points in seven minutes! Lester Ryan flashed over the Black & Amber’s first point at the midway stage in the first half and a Reid free tied the scores up before Conor McDonald gathered Mark Fanning’s puck-out to point at the other end.

Reid won and converted a free on 22 minutes to equalise again but Wexford kicked on to lead by four after half an hour - an advantage they would never relinquish - thanks to frees from McDonald (3) and Chin; midfielder Paddy Deegan replied before Chin and Reid traded frees; Paul Morris closed the first-half scoring to give the Slaneysiders a four-point advantage at the short whistle.

Morris also drilled over the first score after the resumption and Redmond then pounced for his goal through a forest of black and amber in the 38th minute to give the winners a double-scores lead – 1-13 to 1-5. Reid replied from a ‘65’ (after Fanning denied substitute Chris Bolger) and added a close-range free before Walter Walsh reduced the arrears to five with 25 minutes left.

Morris’ third was cancelled out by Reid, who won and converted a free, but a McDonald free left the home team ahead by six with just 20 minutes remaining. Chin’s ‘65’ increased the gap after a McDonald goal chance was averted by Cillian Buckley.

At the other end, Kilkenny - as they tend to do - roared back within a point thanks to two three-pointers in as many minutes: Fennelly got the first when his shot went to the net off Mark Fanning’s hurl and he was the creator of the second, having been fouled to allow Reid to again step forward and ruthlessly despatch his second of the night – 1-16 to 3-9 after 56 minutes.

Previous Wexford teams might have buckled but, when something special was needed, Chin summoned it with a superb finish from distance. Though Lester Ryan left a point between the teams again with seven minutes remaining, Chin converted a ‘65’ into the wind with six minutes to go; joint-captain Matthew O’Hanlon registered a stunning point to stretch the gap to three. Bolger was again denied by Fanning and Wexford replacement Shane Tomkins closed the scoring after Reid had pulled one back from a Kilkenny ‘65’.

Despite a surprising late miss from McDonald, the Model County progressed to a July 2nd Leinster final date with either Galway or Offaly, while Kilkenny - defeated now in back-to-back competitive outings by Wexford - join the team that beat them in last year's All-Ireland final (Tipperary) in the SH Qualifiers.

Wexford - M Fanning; W Devereux, S Murphy, S Donohoe; J Breen, M O’Hanlon (0-1), D O’Keeffe (0-1); L Ryan (0-1), A Nolan; J O’Connor (0-1), L Chin (0-6, 3f, 2'65), C McDonald (0-5, 4f); H Kehoe, J Guiney (0-1), P Morris (0-3). Subs: D Redmond (1-0) for J O’Connor, S Tompkins (0-1) for A Nolan, P Doran for H Kehoe, K Foley for P Morris.

Kilkenny - E Murphy; P Murphy, K Joyce, C O’Shea; C Fogarty, C Buckley, R Lennon; P Deegan (0-1), L Ryan (0-2); R Hogan, W Walsh (0-1), P Walsh; TJ Reid (2-7, 2-0pen, 0-6f, 0-1'65), C Fennelly (1-0), G Aylward. Subs: L Blanchfield for P Walsh, C Bolger for G Aylward, K Kelly for W Walsh, R Reid for R Hogan.

Referee - F Horgan.