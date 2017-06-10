'The boys put in an unbelievable shift' 10 June 2017





Seoirse Bulfin joked that he's retiring from inter-county managment after Wexford's famous victory over Kilkenny tonight.

The selector has worn the bainisteoir's bib in the absence of the suspended Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford's last two games, but says he will be only too happy to hand it back to the former Clare goalkeeper when the Model County face either Galway or Offaly in the Leinster SHC final next month.

"I think it's time for me to retire!" he told RTE Radio in the immediate aftermath of Wexford's first championship victory over the Cats since 2004.

"The boys put in an unbelievable shift, particularly against the breeze in the second half. They had to dig exceptionally deep because Kilkenny got goals at the right times and we had to answer that."

Playing down the significance of the win, Bulfin added: "It's just another game. We've another game in three weeks' time. We've a lot ahead of us. We'll be playing the best team in the country in Galway. We've to get ready for a huge battle."