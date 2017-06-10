Munster SFC: Connolly strikes late to spare Rebels' blushes 10 June 2017





Tipperary''s Paddy Codd with Donnacha O'Connor of Cork Tipperary''s Paddy Codd with Donnacha O'Connor of Cork

Cork 1-10

Tipperary 1-9

Cork put a dire first half performance behind them to edge out Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rinn this evening and qualify for the Munster SFC final at the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh on July 2.

The Rebels trailed by 0-1 to 0-4 at the end of a shockingly poor opening half but, to their credit, put in a much-improved second half display that culminated in Luke Connolly scoring a dramatic late winning goal after Conor Sweeney's major moments earlier had looked to have won it for the visitors.

Despite digging out the victory in the end and avenging last year's surprise defeat to the Premier County, Cork's critics are unlikely to go away anytime soon. They were abysmal in the first half, only managing one point and kicking nine wides with the wind behind them. Fortunately for Peadar Healy's men, Tipp were equally as wasteful and posted seven wides of their own. They might well have been out of sight at the interval but for an injury to their All Star full forward Michael Quinlivan, who was forced to retire in the 19th minute.

Connolly gave the hosts a third-minute lead, but they wouldn't trouble the scoreboard operator again in the remaining 37 minutes of the half as Tipp regained parity through Liam Boland before further scores from Conor Sweeney, Liam McGrath and Robbie Kiely gave them a three-point advantage at the short whistle.

Cork looked to be in big trouble when Sweeney grabbed the first two points of the second period to extend the visitors' lead to 0-6 to 0-1. But slowly but surely, they clawed their way back. Captain Paul Kerrigan and veteran sub Donncha O'Connor hit points before Ken O'Halloran was forced to save from Boland at the other end.

Kerrigan kicked his second point and Connolly, sub Mark Collins and Barry O'Driscoll also split the posts to give the Rebels a 0-7 to 0-6 lead with 18 minutes remaining. Sweeney twice equalised before 2010 All-Ireland winners Kerrigan and O'Connor put Cork two clear for the first time in the 64th minute.

But after Ken O'Halloran had reduced the deficit to the minimum, they were rocked back on their heels when Sweeney palmed home to give Tipp a 1-9 to 0-10 lead. However, that lead barely lasted a minute as Connolly also palmed to the net in the 70th minute after Michael Hurley, James Loughrey and Mark Collins had been involved in the build-up to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Cork - K O’Halloran; M Shields, J O’Sullivan, K Crowley; C O’Driscoll, J Loughrey, Tomas Clancy; R Deane, I Maguire; Brian O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan (0-3), J O’Rourke; C O’Neill, P Kelleher, L Connolly (1-2). Subs: D O’Connor (0-3, 2f) for P Kelleher, Barry O’Driscoll (0-1) for Brian O’Driscoll, S Powter for C O’Driscoll, M Collins (0-1) for R Deane, M Hurley for J O’Rourke, G Murphy for C O’Neill.

Tipperary - C Kenrick; S O’Connell, P Codd, A Campbell; B Maher, R Kiely (0-1), J Feehan; L Casey, G Hannigan; J Keane, D Foley, B Fox; C Sweeney (1-5, 0-1f), M Quinlivan, L Boland (0-1). Subs: L McGrath (0-1) for M Quinlivan, K O’Halloran (0-1) for D Foley, A Moloney for L Casey, K Bergin for G Hannigan, C O’Shaughnessy for S O’Connell, J Lonergan for L Boland.

Referee - C Branagan.