McGurk: we needed to be patient 10 June 2017



Collie McGurk says his Derry side were rewarded for showing patience in today's Nicky Rackard Cup final.

It was a case of mission accomplished for the Oak Leafers who make an instant return to the Christy Ring Cup after eventually wearing down Armagh's challenge to win on a 3-23 to 2-15 scoreline at Croke Park.

“I am delighted with the way the fellas performed," McGurk told gaa.ie.

“Like at the end of the day you can only perform as well as you’re let play and Armagh had two fellas, like a double sweeper system in front of our two full-forwards in the first half.

“We went in 12-6 up and we knew that if we were going to get anything out of the game we were going to have to let them come at us and leave a bit of space. So I told the players to be patient.

“We pushed Ger Bradley in on the edge of the square because Ger’s got a bit of nip. The goal that he took was fantastic and it really set us up and it meant that Armagh had to push out the field to try and get something out of the game and the space just started to open up inside."

The Oak Leaf boss added: “The game was still in the balance (at half-time), but I just told the players to be patient and that the openings would come. We have a strong bench and that told.

“We were able to introduce Ruairi Convrey, young Cormac O’Doherty, who is a fantastic player for Slaughtneil. And Brian Og (McGilligan) and the other fellas that came in really performed well."