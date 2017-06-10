RTE pundits savage 'embarrassing' and 'absolutely terrible' Rebels 10 June 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork manager Peadar Healy.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork's dismal first half performance against Tipperary in the Munster SFC semi-final has come in for fierce criticism from RTE pundits Colm O'Rourke and Colm Cooper.

Despite playing with a strong breeze, the under-fire Rebels could only manage a single point as they trailed Tipperary by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of a dreadful opening half at Pairc Ui Rinn.

"I think the Cork players in there in that dressing-room, some of them should be looking for the backdoor to go home because it's been an embarrassment and an insult to the great tradition of Cork sport and Cork football in general," O'Rourke said of the Rebels' first half display.

"They've been rudderless, passionless - they've been a disorganised rabble for the first half."

Cooper was equally unimpressed, saying: "They need to do a lot of soul-searching in that dressing-room becuase that was absolutely terrible."

Cork have 35 minutes to answer their critics.