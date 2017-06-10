Rackard Cup final: Derry too good for Armagh 10 June 2017





Armagh's Artie McGuinness with Brian Cassidy of Derry Armagh's Artie McGuinness with Brian Cassidy of Derry

Derry 3-23

Armagh 2-15

Alan Grant, Gerald Bradley and Brian Cassidy scored goals as Derry justified their favouritism by beating Armagh at Croke Park to land the Nicky Rackard Cup for the first time since 2006.

Leading by 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time, Collie McGurk's charges pushed on in the second half to win the third tier championship in style and return to the Christy Ring Cup after a one-year lapse. Ryan Gaffney grabbed a second half brace of goals for Armagh, but his efforts were all in vain as the Orchard County suffered a third successive final loss.

Grant posted 1-4 in the first half for the Oak Leafers whose victory was never in doubt after they hit a quick 1-2 after the restart. The Na Magha clubman's goal in the seventh minute was the opening score, but Armagh responded with four unanswered points from Nathan Curry, Eoin McGuinness and David Carvill to take the lead.

The winners hit back with a trio of Grant frees and further scores from Gerald Bradley and Brian Cassidy to lead by six at the interval.

The game was effectively ended within three minutes of the restart when Bradley fired to the top corner of the net straight from the throw-in and Grant's free made it 2-11 to 0-6.

Cassidy, Chrissy McKaigue and veteran sub Ruairi Convery extended the winners' advantage before Ryan Gaffney booted home a goal to give Sylvester McConnell's underdogs hope.

But Derry replied with a third goal from Brian Cassidy after Brendan Rogers had made the hard yards. Gaffney scored a consolation goal in injury-time for Armagh, but Cassidy had the final say for the impressive Oak Leafers.

Derry - D McDermott; P Turner, S Cassidy, D McCloskey; P Cleary, O McCloskey, L Og Hinphey; C McAllister, C McKaigue (0-3); G Bradley (1-3), M McGrath, A Grant (1-5, 0-4f); B Rogers (0-3), B Cassidy (1-4), C Waldron. Subs: K Hinphey for C McAllister, N Waldron for P Turner, S McCullagh for P Cleary, C O'Doherty (0-1) for C Waldron, R Convery (0-4, 2f, 1'65) for A Grant, B Og McGilligan for P Cleary.

Armagh - S Doherty, C Clifford, A McGuinness, T Nevin; J Corvan, N Curry (0-1), C Devlin; P Gaffeny, O Curry; D Carvill (0-7, 6f), E McGuinness (0-2), C Corvan (0-1); D McKenna, R Gaffney (2-0), C Carvill (0-3). Subs: F Bradley for D McKenna, D Magee for A Guinness, D Gaffney (0-1) for E McGuinness, D Bridges for C Devlin, C Gorman for C Corvan.

Referee - S Hynes.