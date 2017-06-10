Meagher Cup final: Watson fires Exiles past 13-man Leitrim 10 June 2017





Leitrim's Zak Moradi with John Collins of Warwickshire Leitrim's Zak Moradi with John Collins of Warwickshire

Warwickshire 0-17

Leitrim 0-11

Liam Watson shot 0-11 from frees as Warwickshire claimed the Lory Meagher Cup for a second time with victory over Leitrim at Croke Park.

The former Antrim star, who inspired Loughgiel Shamrocks to All-Ireland club glory at the same venue in 2012, was in top form once again as Tony Joyce's men recovered from a 0-8 to 0-10 interval deficit to run out comfortable winners in the end. Leitrim, whose only point of the second half came from a Padraig O'Donnell free in injury-time, finished the game with 13 players after Colm Moreton (second yellow) and David McGovern (straight red) were both sent off inside the final 12 minutes.

There was nothing between the sides in the opening half. They were level on 0-4 apiece before scores from Zac Moradi and Moreton gave Leitrim a two-point lead for the first time at the end of the first quarter. After Ian Dwyer was denied a goal by Conor Byrne in the Leitrim goal, Watson converted two long-range frees and Shane Caulfield also pointed to edge Warwickshire back in front.

But James Glancy soon had the sides level for a seventh time before a brace of O'Donnell frees had Leitrim ahead at the break.

However, there was only one team in it in the second half as the Exiles took control with seven unanswered points per Waston (five), Caulfield and Paul Uniake to open up a 0-15 to 0-10 lead.

Moreton saw red in the 58th minute before McGovern followed him to the line three minutes later.

Ian Dwyer and Colm McBride extended the winners' advantage before O'Donnell grabbed a consolation score in stoppage-time for Leitrim.

Warwickshire - M Cremin; T Kelly, D Bruen, M O’Regan; J Collins, W Allen, D Kennedy (0-1); K Boxwell, P Uniacke (0-1); S Caulfield (0-2), C Robbins, I Dwyer (0-1); E McCabe, L Watson (0-11f), K Magee. Subs: C McBride (0-1) for E McCabe, S Hennessy for K Magee, J Meagher for K Boxwell, P Crehan for I Dwyer, C Convery for P Uniacke.

Leitrim - D Molloy; K McGrath, D Carton, V McDermott; E Moreton, C Byrne, D McGovern; L Moreton, J Glancy (0-1); C O’Donovan (0-2), C Moreton (0-1), K McDermott; P O’Donnell (0-6f), C Cunniffe, Z Moradi (0-1). Subs: M Quinn for K McDermott, G O’Hagan for L Moreton.

Referee - J Connors.