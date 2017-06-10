Watch: Kennelly pulls AFL commentator up on McKenna's origin 10 June 2017





Australia assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly.

"Conor McKenna from Tyrone in Northern England". Doesn't sound right, does it?

Of course it's not and no better man than Tadhg Kennelly to correct the Channel 7 commentary team during their coverage of Essendon's easy victory over Port Adelaide in the AFL earlier today.

"We don't do corrections too often on Saturday night footy, but I'm getting a very sharp message from Tadhg Kennelly saying it's Northern Ireland, not Northern England," said one of the commentators about the former Tyrone underage star.

He was quick to apologise for his mistake, saying: "A slip of the tongue from me. I apologise Tadhg and I apologise Conor," before adding about Kennelly: "Watching like a hawk as he was as a defender."