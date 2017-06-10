Watch: spine-tingling promo for Bord na Mona O'Connor Park 10 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Bord na Mona have released a video to mark their new deal with Offaly GAA for the naming rights of O'Connor Park.

And it will have all Offaly fans yearning for a return to the glory days of the 1970s, 80s and 90s when the Faithful County was competing in and winning All-Ireland finals in both codes.

With contributions from Pat Fitzgerald, Michael Duigan, Alan Mulhall and Shane Dooley, the promo provides an insight into the importance of the Tullamore venue for past and present players.

The newly-named Bord na Mona O'Connor Park is expected to attract a crowd of over 10,000 for tomorrow's eagerly-awaited Leinster SFC derby between Offaly and Westmeath.