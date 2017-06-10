LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 10 June 2017





Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.

There's key action this evening in both the football and hurling championships.

In football, Tipperary and Cork contest the first of this year's Munster SFC semi-finals. Pairc Ui Rinn is the venue and throw-in is at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Wexford host Kilkenny in an intriguing Leinster SHC semi-final (7pm) and Antrim take on Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park (5pm).

