LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

10 June 2017

Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

There's key action this evening in both the football and hurling championships.

In football, Tipperary and Cork contest the first of this year's Munster SFC semi-finals. Pairc Ui Rinn is the venue and throw-in is at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Wexford host Kilkenny in an intriguing Leinster SHC semi-final (7pm) and Antrim take on Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park (5pm).

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




