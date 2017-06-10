Corkery issues rallying cry 10 June 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Cork great Colin Corkery has urged the county's supporters to get behind Peadar Healy's team for what could be a defining game against Tipperary this evening.

The Rebels are under huge pressure to win after losing to the same opposition last year and suffering a dramatic decline in fortunes in the past couple of seasons. They almost came a cropper in the quarter-final two weeks ago against Waterford, but Corkery is convinced they're better than what they've been showing.

“I’d hope everyone would get behind them because that’s what they need at the moment. Instead of saying it’s a bloody disaster, let’s remember that the players are still only 70 minutes from where they need to be — in a Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh," he said in the Irish Examiner.

“As a Cork supporter, and hopefully the Cork supporters reading this will agree, my advice is go to the game to support the team as all good fans do.

“Don’t be criticising them, because support is precisely what they need now — not criticism.”

The Nemo Rangers clubman added: “If you’re supporting Cork football, then be a supporter. Don’t be giving out and especially if there are ex-players around the place, voice your support for the players too. Their heads might be down so negativity is not what Cork football needs at the moment.”