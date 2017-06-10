Tipp fan having sleepless nights over missing flag

10 June 2017

Dan has a different kind of Tipperary flag compared to this one.
©INPHO/Billy Stickland

A London-based Tipperary fan is appealing for the safe return of his Tipp flag after it was stolen from his van while he was refereeing a game.

The Irish World reports that Kilburn Gaels clubman Dan Sutton noticed the flag was missing after he took charge of a London Division 2 hurling game between Granuaile and Thomas McCurtains in Goodmayes on Wednesday evening.

Asked if the flag's disappearance may have been linked to his refereeing performance, Dan replied: "No, sure it's a Tipperary flag, everyone would want one. If you were from Tipperary you'd understand.

"I can't sleep at night thinking that someone from Clare or Galway or Kilkenny has it."

 




