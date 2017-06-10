Quitting never crossed Flanagan's mind 10 June 2017





Pat Flanagan never had any intention of stepping down as Offaly manager following their 30-point defeat to Armagh in the Allianz League.

There were calls for the Clara man to quit in the wake of the disastrous loss in March, but he rode out the storm and steered the Faithful to safety in Division 3.

“I don’t think the people who were making the calls understand what management is about,” he said in an interview with the Tullamore Tribune ahead of tomorrow’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath.

“I felt there was no need for some of the stuff that was said. It wasn’t true and I did ask for it to be retracted, which I am not sure it has been. At the end of the day, my job is to give as much as I can to this team and to try and improve it.

“I have done that with every team I have ever been with. Just because we had one defeat, albeit the one we had, I was never going to walk away and not try to commit totally to try and ensure Division 3 status for the coming season.”