Form favours Galway, says Tobin 10 June 2017





John Tobin says Galway’s form bodes well going into tomorrow’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo.

The Tribesmen are on a crest of a wave after winning the Allianz League Division 2 title in the spring and also contesting the last-ever All-Ireland U21FC final against Dublin.

“Galway are coming in on the back of a very good run in the league, they are developing all the time, they are improving all the time, and their preparation has been fairly positive in the sense that they have gone up to Division 1 now. I think they are going to be very strong contenders in Division 1,” the former Galway player and manager told the Connacht Tribune.

“I know Mayo got to the All-Ireland final last year and were very unlucky not to win it. I am not sure they have improved though but, again, they were All-Ireland finalists so they are the barometer against which you must measure yourself.

“Galway have been coming – they are still growing in stature and growing into their roles – but now they are strong, they are mature, they are athletic and they are also good footballers. This is a brilliant test for them.”