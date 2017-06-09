Connolly will not appeal against his 12-week ban 09 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.

©INPHO/James Crombie Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.©INPHO/James Crombie

Dublin will be without Diarmuid Connolly until a potential All-Ireland semi-final after the St Vincent's player decided not to appeal against his 12-week ban.

Connolly had the hefty suspension handed down to him on Tuesday after the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) found him guilty of 'minor physical interference' with linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the Dubs' 0-19 to 0-7 Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow last Saturday.

The four-time All-Ireland winner had three days to consider whether to take his case to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) but he has instead opted to accept his ban which will rule him out until the end of August.