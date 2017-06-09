Team news: Bonnar makes three changes 09 June 2017





Carlow's Eddie Byrne.

Carlow boss Colm Bonnar has made three changes to his side to face Antrim in tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park.

From the semi-final victory over neighbours Wicklow last month, U21 trio John Murphy, Kevin McDonald and Chris Nolan make way for Diarmuid Byrne, James Doyle and Eddie Byrne.

The Barrowsiders saw off Wicklow by 0-24 to 2-8 to book their place in the second tier All-Ireland final for the first time since 2009 when they beat Down to win back-to-back titles in the competition.

Carlow (Christy Ring Cup final v Antrim): James Carroll; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Richard Coady, David English, Richard Kelly; Jack Kavanagh, Diarmuid Byrne; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, James Doyle; Denis Murphy, Eddie Byrne, Paul Coady.