Team news: Graffin to make first appearance for Antrim since 2015 09 June 2017





Antrim's Arron Graffin in action against Westmeath's Liam Varley ©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine Antrim's Arron Graffin in action against Westmeath's Liam Varley ©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine

Arron Graffin will make his first appearance for Antrim since May 2015 in tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup final against Carlow at Croke Park.

Graffin, who captained his club Cushendall to an Ulster title in September 2015 and a place in the All-Ireland final six months later, opted out of the Saffrons' squad for the 2016 campaign to go travelling.

He is named at left half-back as the side jointly-managed by Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton and Dominic McKinley aim to make up for the disappointment of last year's final loss to Meath.

Antrim (Christy Ring Cup final v Carlow): Chris O'Connell; Simon McCrory, John Dillon, Stephen Rooney; Ciaran Johnson, Paddy Burke, Arron Graffin; Conor McKinley, Paul Shiels; Neal McAuley, Conor McCann, Eoghan Campbell; Conor Johnson, Neil McManus, Ciaran Clarke.

Subs: Ryan Elliott, Matthew Donnelly, Niall McKenna, Paddy McGill, Odhran McFadden, Daniel McKiernan, Ruairi Diamond, James McNaughton, Joe Maskey, Deaglan Murphy, Conal Cunning.