Team news: Cribbin to hand championship debut to Mulligan 09 June 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath boss Tom Cribbin will hand a championship debut to Noel Mulligan in their Leinster SFC quarter-final meeting with neighbours Offaly at O'Connor Park on Sunday.

The Athlone player is picked at left half-forward in a side that shows two changes from the one that started the 13-point Allianz League Division 4 final defeat of Wexford two months ago with Paddy Holloway and Shane Dempsey coming in for David Lynch and Tommy McDaniel.

Cribbin's charges were 0-13 to 0-12 winners when the sides met at this stage last season in Mullingar where late points from Kieran Martin and James Dolan helped the Lake County secure a second successive championship victory over their Midland rivals.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC v Offaly): Darren Quinn; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; James Dolan, Paddy Holloway, Mark McCallon; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Noel Mulligan; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey.