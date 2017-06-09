Team news: Cribbin to hand championship debut to Mulligan

09 June 2017

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Westmeath boss Tom Cribbin will hand a championship debut to Noel Mulligan in their Leinster SFC quarter-final meeting with neighbours Offaly at O'Connor Park on Sunday.

The Athlone player is picked at left half-forward in a side that shows two changes from the one that started the 13-point Allianz League Division 4 final defeat of Wexford two months ago with Paddy Holloway and Shane Dempsey coming in for David Lynch and Tommy McDaniel.

Cribbin's charges were 0-13 to 0-12 winners when the sides met at this stage last season in Mullingar where late points from Kieran Martin and James Dolan helped the Lake County secure a second successive championship victory over their Midland rivals.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC v Offaly): Darren Quinn; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; James Dolan, Paddy Holloway, Mark McCallon; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Noel Mulligan; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey.




Most Read Stories

Spillane was like 'a dog with a bone', says Mortimer

Kingspan Breffni Park is now Kingspan Breffni

'It was an accident you're taught in hurling not to do'

GAA on TV this weekend: a bumper two days of action

Team news: One debutant for Kingdom

Marathon man Damien breaks his own record


Android app on Google Play