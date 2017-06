Team news: Clare reveal starting line-up 09 June 2017





Kerry's Anthony Maher and Gary Brennan of Clare.

Kerry's Anthony Maher and Gary Brennan of Clare.

The Clare starting fifteen has been named as they welcome Kerry to Cusack Park for their Munster SFC semi-final on Sunday.

Clare (Munster SFC v Kerry): Joe Hayes; Gordon Kelly, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Pearse Lillis, Dean Ryan, Ciaran Russell; Gary Brennan, Cathal O'Connor; Shane Brennan, Sean Collins, Jamie Malone; Kealan Sexton, Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy.

Throw in is at 3.30pm.