Team news: McNamee back for Offaly 09 June 2017





Offaly's Niall McNamee.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly's Niall McNamee.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Niall McNamee returns to the Offaly starting line-up for their Leinster SFC clash with Westmeath on Sunday.

Offaly (Leinster SFC v Westmeath): Alan Mulhall; Brian Darby, Eoin Rigney, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Peter Cunningham, Cian Donohue; Eoin Carroll, David Hanlon; Joseph O’Connor, Graham Guilfoyle, Michael Brazil; Sean Doyle, Nigel Dunne, Niall McNamee.

Throw in at O'Connor Park is 3pm.