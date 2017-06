Team news: Tribe all set for Mayo clash 09 June 2017





Kildare's Fionn Dowling and Paul Conroy of Galway.

The Galway senior football team has been announced ahead of their huge clash with rivals Mayo on Sunday.

Galway (Connacht SFC v Mayo): Ruairi Lavelle; Cathal Sweeney, Declan Kyne, Liam Silke; Gareth Bradshaw, Gary O’Donnell, David Wynne; Thomas Flynn, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Johnny Heaney, Paul Conroy, Shane Walsh; Michael Daly, Damien Comer, Seán Armstrong.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium is 4pm.