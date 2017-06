Team news: One debutant for Kingdom 09 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Fionn Fitzgerald.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has announced his Kerry starting line-up for their Munster SFC semi-final with Clare on Sunday afternoon at Cusack Park.

Kevin McCarthy makes his first championship start at number 11 for the 2017 National League winners.

Kerry (Munster SFC v Clare): Brian Kelly; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Shane Enright; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Donnchadh Walsh; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.

Throw in is at 3:30p.m.