Ulster has a 'Big Four', says McGleenan

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Mattie McGleenan hopes his Cavan side can prove their status amongst Ulster’s elite tomorrow when they welcome rivals Monaghan to Kingspan Breffni Park (throw-in 2pm).

The Breffni boss was speaking at Cavan’s pre-championship media evening ahead of the Ulster SFC quarter-final derby when it was suggested to him that perhaps Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone were leaps and bounds ahead of the other six counties in the northern province.

“I think there’s a ‘Big Four’,” McGleenan responded. “Monaghan could have finished in the National League final and, being honest with you, if you’re going to be competitive in the summer time you have to be at the top of Division 2 or in Division 1.

“I found with Division 1 football if we made a mistake we were punished (in) every game and that’s championship football. If we’re serious in Cavan about going forward then that’s the standard of football you have to get consistently playing week in, week out.

“The players have been absolutely fabulous but my big thing now is that we must learn from what we did in the league because that’s where the top teams are. Somebody from Division 1 is going to win the All-Ireland this year; I don’t see it coming from any of the lower divisions.

“We have played the All-Ireland champions and we have played three of the provincial champions, so what better learning curve for us going into the Ulster championship?

“We’ve played Monaghan. We know what they’re about and they’re coming here next Sunday.”

Last week, McGleenan cited wing forward Dara McVeety as his only main injury concern for this weekend and was enthusiastic about having “the best Cavan team on the football field” for the Farney men’s visit.

The ex-Scotstown manager also confirmed reports of David Givney’s return to the panel were wide of the mark, although the door still remains open for the big Mountnugent man.

“The door never closes as far as I’m concerned with footballers. I want the best Cavan footballers I can get my hands on but he’s not a part of the thing and he’s made no inroads to being a part of the thing,” said McGleenan.

“I can’t go past the lads I that have. The training they have out in, the preparations they have put in; it’s an absolute privilege for me to be sitting here as Cavan manager. It’s dream come through stuff as far as I’m concerned.

“I had a fabulous time in Scotstown and I thought nothing would top this but these guys are just excelling.”