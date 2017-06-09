Watch: Katy Perry chooses Joe over Bernard 09 June 2017





Bernard Brogan and Joe Canning with Katy Perry! Bernard Brogan and Joe Canning with Katy Perry!

Joe Canning has been slagging off Bernard Brogan on Twitter after pop star Katy Perry said she would rather kiss the Galway hurling hero.

The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer was asked to partake in a game of 'snog, marry, avoid' by RTE 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott which pitted the two GAA lads against Leinster and Ireland rugby full back Rob Kearney (a former Louth minor footballer). After changing the name of the game to 'kiss, f*** or trash', Katy picked Rob as the one she would sleep with, leaving Joe and Bernard in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

And when Perry chose to 'trash' Bernard, Joe was quick to claim the bragging rights.