Watch: Katy Perry chooses Joe over Bernard

09 June 2017

Bernard Brogan and Joe Canning with Katy Perry!

Joe Canning has been slagging off Bernard Brogan on Twitter after pop star Katy Perry said she would rather kiss the Galway hurling hero.

The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer was asked to partake in a game of 'snog, marry, avoid' by  RTE 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott which pitted the two GAA lads against Leinster and Ireland rugby full back Rob Kearney (a former Louth minor footballer). After changing the name of the game to 'kiss, f*** or trash', Katy picked Rob as the one she would sleep with, leaving Joe and Bernard in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

And when Perry chose to 'trash' Bernard, Joe was quick to claim the bragging rights.

 




Most Read Stories

Spillane was like 'a dog with a bone', says Mortimer

Kingspan Breffni Park is now Kingspan Breffni

'It was an accident you're taught in hurling not to do'

GAA on TV this weekend: a bumper two days of action

Marathon man Damien breaks his own record

Team news: Kearns names four championship debutants


Android app on Google Play