Tubridy relishing Kingdom clash 09 June 2017





Clare's David Tubridy.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Clare's David Tubridy.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Experienced Clare forward David Tubridy admits that it is always special when you face Kerry.

Not for the first time in his inter-county career, Tubridy will line up against the Kingdom on Saturday as the sides meet in the Munster SFC semi-final at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Last year alone, the Banner came up against Kerry twice in the championship losing out in the Munster semi-final and the All-Ireland quarterfinal.

Clare already have a game under their belt, while Kerry have not played since their league final win over Dublin and Tubridy told the Kerryman that will be an advantage for him and his team mates.

“When you're growing up you always want to play against Kerry,” enthused Tubridy. He added: “I think a lot of us felt that we let ourselves down last year in the Munster semi-final and All-Ireland quarterfinal games against them.”

Tubridy surmised: “The middle third is going to be key. We have to set up a line that's going to be very strong and that we don't let Kerry through too easily. They have a lot of great players, great runners on the ball and you saw in that in the league final when they had runners coming from all over the place. We can't give them the space to do that and have to put the pressure on and stop them building.”