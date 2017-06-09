Dunphy red card 09 June 2017





Clare's Oisin O'Brien with Willie Dunphy of Laois.

Willie Dunphy will be eligible for Laois' All-Ireland SHC qualifier against the Christy Ring Cup champions on June 24 after winning his appeal against the red card he received against Wexford.

The Clough-Ballacolla corner forward's appeal to the Central Hearings Committee was successful, meaning he will be eligible to line out against either Carlow or Antrim.

Cha Dwyer was also sent off in the heavy Leinster SHC quarter-final defeat to the Model County after picking up two yellow cards and is also available.