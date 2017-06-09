Fitzmaurice leaving nothing to chance 09 June 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice is adamant that they won't be taking Clare for granted in Sunday's Munster SFC semi-final.

The Kingdom travel to Cusack Park, Ennis for the clash against the Banner in a game that Fitzmaurice's charges are red hot favourites to win.

Nonetheless, the Kerry manager is in no doubt that Clare have improved from last year and that with home advantage on their side, they will pose a threat.

“Physically, you can see that they're a year further down the road of an S&C regime and they knew what they were about,” Fitzmaurice told the Kerryman.

He added: “The last time we were above in Ennis in 2014 we got a fair testing above there. We were maybe level at half time or even a point down and we had to play very well in the second half to get the job done, so we know what we are facing next weekend and we're not looking beyond that.”