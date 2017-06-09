Watch: the rise and rise of Castleknock GAA

09 June 2017

Castleknock huddle.
Castleknock have enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of Dublin GAA, appearing in their first SFC final last year and recently knocking local rivals St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh out of the championship for the second year in-a-row.

Their rise is the subject of the latest in AIG's documentary series spotlighting different clubs in the capital, with county star Ciaran Kilkenny among those to reflect on a remarkable first 19 years for Castleknock GAA.

Youtube credit: AIG Ireland




