GAA on TV this weekend: a bumper two days of action
09 June 2017
A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
There are seven live games to watch this weekend between RTE, Sky Sport and TG4.ie.
Saturday 10 June
TG4.ie (live stream), 12.55pm, Leitrim v Warwickshire, Lory Meagher Cup final (Throw-in 1pm)
TG4.ie (live stream), 2.55pm, Armagh v Derry, Nicky Rackard Cup final (Throw-in 3pm)
RTE2, 4.30pm, Cork v Tipperary, Munster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 5pm)
TG4.ie (live stream), 4.55pm, Antrim v Carlow, Christy Ring Cup final (Throw-in 5pm)
Sky Sports 3, 6pm, Wexford v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC semi-final (Throw-in 7pm)
Sunday 11 June
RTE1, 1.30pm, Cavan v Monaghan, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)
BBC2 NI, 1.45pm, Cavan v Monaghan, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)
RTE1, 3.40pm, Galway v Mayo, Connacht SFC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)
TG4, 5.30pm, The Geansaí
Documentary looking at different aspects of the Gaelic Athletic Association, beginning with a look at Gaelic football in the remotest parts of Ireland.
TG4, 8.30pm, An GAA
The history of the Gaelic Athletic Association, from its founding to the present day, exploring the Ireland in which the amateur organisation was created, how it nearly failed and then rapidly spread `like a prairie fire'.
RTE2, 9pm, The Sunday Game
Highlights from the weekend’s championship action.
Monday 12 June
TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017
Weekly GAA highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches in the Senior and Minor Provincial Football and Hurling Championships.