GAA on TV this weekend: a bumper two days of action 09 June 2017





A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

There are seven live games to watch this weekend between RTE, Sky Sport and TG4.ie.



Saturday 10 June



TG4.ie (live stream), 12.55pm, Leitrim v Warwickshire, Lory Meagher Cup final (Throw-in 1pm)

TG4.ie (live stream), 2.55pm, Armagh v Derry, Nicky Rackard Cup final (Throw-in 3pm)

RTE2, 4.30pm, Cork v Tipperary, Munster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 5pm)

TG4.ie (live stream), 4.55pm, Antrim v Carlow, Christy Ring Cup final (Throw-in 5pm)

Sky Sports 3, 6pm, Wexford v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC semi-final (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 11 June



RTE1, 1.30pm, Cavan v Monaghan, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



BBC2 NI, 1.45pm, Cavan v Monaghan, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



RTE1, 3.40pm, Galway v Mayo, Connacht SFC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 5.30pm, The Geansaí

Documentary looking at different aspects of the Gaelic Athletic Association, beginning with a look at Gaelic football in the remotest parts of Ireland.

TG4, 8.30pm, An GAA

The history of the Gaelic Athletic Association, from its founding to the present day, exploring the Ireland in which the amateur organisation was created, how it nearly failed and then rapidly spread `like a prairie fire'.



RTE2, 9pm, The Sunday Game

Highlights from the weekend’s championship action.

Monday 12 June

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly GAA highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches in the Senior and Minor Provincial Football and Hurling Championships.