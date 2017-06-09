Fox wary of Rebels 09 June 2017





Tipperary's Brian Fox celebrates scoring a goal against Cork in the 2016 Munster SFC semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tipperary forward Brian Fox believes that they would be foolish to judge Cork on their performance against Waterford.

The Rebels struggled to victory against their Division Four opponents who almost caused a massive shock at Fraher Field last month.

However, they are through to the semi-final and Fox feels that Cork will have learned a lot from that game as they prepare for tomorrow evening's clash with Tipp at Pairc Ui Rinn.

“You can't judge Cork by how they played against Waterford,” Fox stressed to the Tipperary Star.

“The way we set-up is going to be totally different to the way that Waterford set-up. Cork have got a match under their belt which helps hugely – the fact that you have played a championship game does help hugely in your preparation.

“We are coming in cold – you can play challenge matches and A v. B matches, but nothing beats the intensity of championship and getting up to that championship pace.

“They are at home now and they have a lot of pressure on them I suppose because they want to be opening Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the final against Kerry. So that brings its own pressure and they will be looking for revenge from last year. They don't need much motivation.”