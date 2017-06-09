Tough task for Kearns & Co 09 June 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns could be forgiven for thinking that the Gods are against him as he prepares his side for the Munster SFC semi-final against Cork on Saturday.

The sides meet in Pairc Ui Rinn (5pm) and Tipp's preparations have been hampered for a number of reasons.

The latest being the 12-week suspension handed to their goalkeeper Evan Comerford for an incident involving a referee during a club game.

Kearns admitted to the Tipperary Star that it has been hard to prepare properly given the injuries that the side have had to deal with also.

“We are up against it, we are playing a team that has played a championship match already, we are playing them in Pairc Ui Rinn, we are down four of our championship team and we have numerous other injuries,” stressed Kearns.

“It has been a difficult period to manage, but we are coming off a very successful league campaign that ended with us being promoted to division two and also saw us win the league. And, we have responded to adversity every time that we have faced it.”