Spillane was like 'a dog with a bone', says Mortimer 09 June 2017





Conor Mortimer and Pat Spillane. Conor Mortimer and Pat Spillane.

Conor Mortimer has taken issue with Pat Spillane's analysis of the Diarmuid Connolly incident on the Sunday Game.

The former Mayo star has criticised Spillane for "sticking both legs in" on Connolly, who was subsequently hit with a 12-week ban by the CCCC for pushing linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow last Saturday night.

Writing in his blog for Paddy Power, Mortimer stated: “There wasn’t much in it for me but rules are rules.

"For me though the carry-on on the Sunday Game was a bit overboard with Pat Spillane going out of his way to mention Connolly’s misdemeanour at every opportunity and to stick both legs in on him.

"It would’ve been interesting to see the exchange had Ciaran Whelan been on the panel but without a Dub to fight his corner it was very easy for the Kerryman to take aim at the four time All-Ireland winner.

"To his credit Des Cahill did reel him in at some point but it was clear to me that he wanted to make as big a deal out of it as possible and to keep mentioning the 12-week ban.”

Mortimer noted how the Sunday Game can influence decisions made in the boardroom and has accused Spillane of abusing his position.

“The Sunday Game is hugely influential, whatever the pundits discuss will be the hot-topic in the GAA for the following week," he continued.

"The ref is also going to see it and could well be influenced by whatever angle the panel decide to take on an issue. Spillane knows this better than anyone and he was like a dog with a bone on Sunday, something that his countymen might thank him for down the line.

"Everyone of us seen what happened but it’s totally unfair to Connolly for the likes of Spillane to make a bigger deal out of it than it is."