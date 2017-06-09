Leitrim set for historic Croker trip 09 June 2017





Lory Meagher Cup finalists Warwickshire's Michael O'Regan and Karl McDermott of Leitrim.

For the first time ever, a Leitrim hurling side will play in Croke Park this Saturday afternoon.

It will be an historic occasion for the Connacht side as their senior hurlers grace the hallowed Croker turf in the Lory Meagher Cup final against Warwickshire.

The match will be the first of a triple header as it will be followed by the Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Cup finals.

Leitrim have it all to do against the red hot favourites Warwickshire as they aim to win a first national title in their history.

The Exiles have already beaten Leitrim this year, but coach and former Galway All-Ireland winner Michael Coleman believes his charges can turn the table this time around.

“Without a doubt it is an absolute brilliant achievement for them,” Coleman told the Leitrim Observer. “It is the first time being there and I do know, after being involved for the last three years, the amount of work and effort that these players have put in is absolutely unreal.”

He added: “I said to the lads, you are representing your county and you have an opportunity like this. A couple of years ago, we had a chance but were beating by a point, last year, a couple of points. At the end of the day, we've earned the right to get there.”