'It was an accident you're taught in hurling not to do' 09 June 2017





Padraig Harrington.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Padraig Harrington.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Padraig Harrington doesn't think many juvenile hurling coaches would have much sympathy for him after he suffered a bizarre golf driving range injury a few days ago.

The three-time Major winner, whose father Paddy won two Munster SFC medals with Cork in the 1950s, was forced to withdraw from a PGA tournament (FedEx St Jude Classic) after getting hit by an amateur golfer's practice swing. Harrington, who needed six stitches on his elbow, told 2FM's Game On programme last night: "I would have every hurling coach coaching junior teams shouting at me for what I did.

"I was giving a lesson and I stepped into the guy to hold his club to mimic what he needed to do to change his hook to a fade, which is fine if you stand shoulder to shoulder, everyone knows that in hurling. But when I stepped away I gave him the space he swung up into my body and caught me on the arm, right flush on the elbow bone. He hit me so hard I was sure it was smashed. As I was icing it I nearly fainted."

Harrington, who hopes to return to action within a fortnight, explained how the amatuer golfer was left embarrassed by the incident.

"He was very shocked and embarrassed by it, but it was an accident. It was an accident that you are taught in hurling at five years of age not to do," he added.