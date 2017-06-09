SFC previews: Derby weekend in the provincial championships 09 June 2017





There are five provincial football championship clashes down for decision this weekend, with six teams vying for final berths. Here are our previews:

Saturday, June 10th

Munster SFC semi-final

Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5pm - RTE

All roads lead to Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday evening as Cork and Tipperary battle it out for a place in the Munster SFC final.

The Rebels were far from convincing in a one-point victory over Waterford in the quarter-finals but still welcome a Tipp side, which conquered them in the corresponding fixture last year, as 4/7 favourites.

Since last year’s upset in Thurles, Liam Kearns’ men have made an unlikely All-Ireland semi-final appearance and delivered the Division 3 National League title, clinching promotion thanks to a dramatic goal from Michael Quinlivan against Armagh in round seven.

Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney will have a big part to play if the Premier men are to make it back-to-back championship wins against the Leesiders and advance into a provincial decider against either Clare or Kerry.

Colm O’Neill and Paul Kerrigan were the duo to come up trumps for Cork when they needed them late on the last day in Dungarvan, where they finished with 13 men, and they’ll need those two, as well as their discipline, to gain revenge against the visitors this weekend.

Verdict: Tipperary

Sunday, June 11th

Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 4pm – RTE

Salthill hosts the big clash out west on Sunday and it should be the occasion which this year’s championship has yearning for when old rivals Galway and Mayo collide for a place in the Connacht SFC final.

The Tribesmen toppled their neighbours on route to their 45th JJ Nestor Cup last summer (putting them one behind their neighbours) and finished this past spring by capturing the Division 2 National League title with a deserved victory over Kildare at Croke Park.

Having come through their provincial opener with Sligo in far from convincing fashion, Stephen Rochford’s Mayo side are now two wins away from a return to Croker but they won’t be looking past this weekend given the result between these two in Castlebar 12 months ago.

This time Galway will be the ones with home advantage and while they were impressive throughout the league, last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists are set to provide them with their toughest test of the season to date.

Just one score separated them last time and the formbook suggests that there won’t be much between the two teams when all is said and done at Pearse Stadium, with a draw at 8/1 plenty attractive.

Verdict: Draw

Leinster SFC quarter-final

Offaly v Westmeath, O'Connor Park, 3pm

Another derby set for Tullamore and this one should see hosts Offaly pushing Westmeath to the pin of their collars.

Only a point separated these two sides in the same fixtures last year, as the Lake County upset Kildare to advance to their second Leinster final in-a-row, but this time round Tom Cribbin’s men look to be set for an earlier meeting with Dublin, going by the bookies odds.

The visitors are 4/6 favourites this weekend and plenty of that has to do with how they cruised through Division 4 unbeaten. John Heslin also continued his prolific scoring form on league final weekend at Croke Park to notch 0-8 against Wexford and help gain some welcomed silverware for his county and, once again, the St Loman’s sharpshooter will take some watching from the Faithful men.

Offaly’s season looked to be in real turmoil after a crushing 30-point defeat to Armagh in early March, but Pat Flanagan’s men persevered to ensure their survival in Division 3 and will no doubt have been looking forward to championship football since the league’s conclusion.

As aforementioned, the winners of this one get the prize of facing the All-Ireland champions for a Leinster final berth on June 25th, while the losers will have home advantage over either Cavan or Monaghan on the same date.

Verdict: Westmeath

Munster SFC semi-final

Clare v Kerry, Cusack Park, 3.30pm

These two meet for the third time in 12 months in championship football and many don’t hold out much hope for Clare reversing the result from either of the last two occasions.

In fact, the Banner men are at a whopping 9/1 to topple Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s charges on their own home turf and it isn’t hard to see why.

Chasing their fifth Munster championship in-a-row, it’s no stretch to say that the Kingdom look to be in a more healthy state than this time last year, after having delivered a long-awaited victory against a history-making Dublin team in April’s National League final.

Fitzmaurice got huge contributions from key players that day – none more so than from full-forward Paul Geaney – and you can expect the in-form Dingle attacker to be the ‘go to’ man again for his team when they open their title defence in Ennis.

Clare aren’t short of attacking options either, with David Tubridy and Eoin Cleary both so instrumental for them in last year’s run to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while Clonegad-Ballyea dual star Gary Brennan can potentially be a serious threat for any team from centre-field.

Verdict: Kerry

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park, 2pm – RTE/BBC

It has been 10 weeks since Cavan were narrowly relegated from Division 1 of the National League and on Sunday they will welcome Monaghan for this hotly-anticipated Ulster SFC quarter-final derby.

Despite reports of numerous injury concerns in the Breffni camp in the build-up to this one, manager Mattie McGleenan has declared attacker Dara McVeety as his only major worry and, if it’s the case, recent past meetings between these two rivalled sides would suggest that there won’t be much to separate them this weekend.

The Farney men have edged the last two championship battles by a point, going on to take home The Anglo-Celt Cup in both 2013 and 2015, and that’s something which should provide plenty of incentive for the Blues with many of their more seasoned members having been involved in those defeats.

February’s league meeting in Castleblayney finished all square on 0-7 apiece on a day where football simply wasn’t the winner, but both sides would take different paths from there, with Monaghan coming desperately close to upsetting Dublin for a league final spot via ‘The Jack McCarron Show’ in Clones.

Reports have suggested that Malachy O’Rourke could be set to welcome back injured star Darren Hughes ahead of schedule for this one and his influence around the centre could prove the difference in what looks to have the makings of another tight affair between these loving neighbours.

Verdict: Monaghan