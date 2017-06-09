Tyrrell expects Cats to have learned their lessons 09 June 2017





Kilkenny's Richie Hogan and Jackie Tyrrell.

Jackie Tyrrell is confident that Kilkenny will have learned the lessons of their surprise Allianz Hurling League quarter-final defeat to Wexford.

The eight-time All-Ireland winning defender also expects the Cats to win the key match-ups in tomorrow night's sold out Leinster SHC semi-final at Innovate Wexford Park.

"Kilkenny’s job isn’t to nullify the Wexford sweeper, it’s to win those match-ups first and foremost. If Wally Walsh starts calling puck-outs down on top of himself and winning his battles with Matthew O’Hanlon, there isn’t a thing Shaun Murphy can do about it. Same with Richie (Hogan) and TJ (Reid)," he writes in the Irish Times.

"They’ll be told to go out and win their battle, get on the ball and affect the game. For Kilkenny to win the game, at least two out of those three match-ups have to go their way.

"In all honesty, that’s what I expect to happen. Kilkenny are under pressure here and I can see them coming out fighting. I think they will have learned their lessons from the last day and will be a far more serious animal. Four key battles – at full-back and the three main forwards. Better distribution from the back and a better attitude all around. That’s what the game comes down to."