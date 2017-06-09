Hurling previews: Cats head for Wexford Park 09 June 2017





Wexford's David Dunne is tackled by Shane Prendergast of Kilkenny during their side's Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-final clash at Nowlan Park in April.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's David Dunne is tackled by Shane Prendergast of Kilkenny during their side's Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-final clash at Nowlan Park in April.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

There’s silverware up for grabs this weekend at Croke Park and here we preview all four games taking place on Saturday.

Saturday, June 10th

Leinster SHC semi-final

Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 7pm - Sky Sports

This should be a hell of a battle at Wexford Park and one that will see Kilkenny seeking revenge for April’s league quarter-final defeat at Nowlan Park.

Since that uplifting victory, Wexford have saw manager Davy Fitzgerald suspended, missing out on his side’s 14-point win over Laois two weeks ago, and they head into Saturday’s provincial showdown as 3/1 underdogs on their own home turf.

Kilkenny defender Padraig Walsh is in a race against time to prove his fitness for this weekend, having badly damaged his heel during the National League, and remains Brian Cody’s main injury concern for his team’s first round defence of the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

Nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney said that he expects “a reaction” from the Leinster champions, stating earlier this week: “They should be hurting. Those players, and the character they have in that dressing-room, there will be a reaction to it, too. Whether the reaction will be good enough or not remains to be seen and that is the enthralling thing about it.”

All things considered, the Cats look good for another Leinster final berth this weekend.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Christy Ring Cup final

Carlow v Antrim, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4 stream

These two meet for the fourth time this year after clashing in the Division 2A league in round 2 and the final back in April when Neil McManus’ 1-4 contribution helped to swing things in Antrim’s favour before crossing swords again in round 1 of this competition.

The Saffrons, who were defeated by Meath (twice) in this fixture last year, are 8/11 favourites to deliver the silverware on this occasion but are sure to be pushed all the way by this Carlow side.

The Barrowsiders crushed neighbours Wicklow on a 0-28 to 2-8 score-line in the semi-finals, with Denis Murphy and John Michael Nolan both prominent, while two goals apiece from Ciaran Clarke and Conor Johnston saw the Glensmen easily account for Down in their respective last four clash.

All the signs suggest Saturday’s showpiece in Croker going right down to the wire.

Verdict: Antrim

Nicky Rackard Cup final

Armagh v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4 stream

Derry’s Brendan Rogers goes into Saturday’s Nicky Rackard Cup final looking for his third hat-trick of goals in as many games and Armagh could have their hands full in trying to stop the opposition’s dual star.

A 6-17 tally was an impressive return from the Oak Leafers against Monaghan while the Orchard men were also dominant in their 2-25 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone, having never trailed once David Carvill’s free hit the net for them.

There’s plenty on the line, with the winners of this Ulster derby set to be plying their trade in the Christy Ring Cup next year.

Verdict: Derry

Lory Meagher Cup final

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Croke Park, 1pm - TG4 stream

Warwickshire are colossal favourites at 1/7 in the early throw-in at Croke Park and with ex-Antrim star Liam Watson in their front lines the Exiles should keep things according to script.

Verdict: Warwickshire