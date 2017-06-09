Kingspan Breffni Park is now Kingspan Breffni

09 June 2017

A full house at Kingspan Breffni for the Allianz FL clash between Cavan and Kerry.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The Cavan GAA county grounds are to be known as Kingspan Breffni from now on.

Cavan county board has requested that the media drop the word 'Park' from the official name and refer to the stadium as Kingspan Breffni. 

"We ask you to be especially mindful of this change this weekend when promoting or commentating / reporting on our Ulster Football Championship quarter final v Monaghan," a letter read.

Kingspan also hold the naming rights to the home of Ulster rugby, which was formerly known as Ravenhill.






