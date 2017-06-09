Cummins expects Fennelly's return to tip the scales 09 June 2017





Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly.

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly.

Brendan Cummins feels the return of Michael Fennelly can give Kilkenny the edge over Wexford.

The former Hurler of the Year is in line to feature for the Cats for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in last summer's All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay against Waterford.

"That is a big fillip for Kilkenny. To have a man of that experience about the panel will help and they will need it down in Wexford because it’s going to be a sell-out and the atmosphere will be electric," Cummins told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"In the early stages of a match like that you need the more experience heads to keep the heads calm.

"Wexford have a big gap to bridge going on past performances, taking the league game earlier in the year out of the way.

"I think Kilkenny have been very quiet and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the game and how they deal with the sweeper system. But I think they have a better forward line to see them through in the end," the ex-Tipperary goalkeeper added.